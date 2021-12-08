South Williamsport, Pa. – The World of Little League® Museum and Official Store has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

As part of this initiative, visitors who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be provided with free admission for up to five guests by presenting an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card upon entrance to the museum.

“Like each of the more than 700 participating museums in this program, the World of Little League Museum understands that the cost of museum admission at any level can be a barrier for many low-income families,” said Adam Thompson, World of Little League Museum Director.

“Similar to participation in the Little League program, the World of Little League Museum believes that payment should not be a prerequisite to experience the history of the Little League program, and through this initiative, we can provide great access and opportunities to those families in need.”

Launched in 2014 as a strategic partnership between the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) and the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), the Museums for All initiative is aimed at providing greater access and high-quality museum experiences to all families and children.

Since the launch of the initiative in 2014, Museums for All has served more than three million visitors nationwide at more than 700 museums of all varieties, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Museums for All is the only nationally coordinated financial accessibility program in the museum field, and according to Little League, the program provides an easy-to-implement structure and the ability for museums to customize their implementation.

To learn more about the Museums for All initiative, visit Museums4All.org.

About the World of Little League®: Peter J. McGovern Museum and Official Store

The World of Little League®: Peter J. McGovern Museum and Official Store is located at 525 Montgomery Pike (U.S. Route 15) in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Additional information about the Museum, including pricing, hours, and any additional updates can be found at LittleLeagueMuseum.org or by contacting the Museum at 570-326-3607.