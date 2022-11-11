Little League International and its Board of Directors have made a financial donation to Rachel Robinson and the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

The Foundation also received a replica of the statue of Jackie Robinson, Cy Young, and President George W. Bush that was unveiled in Williamsport in August.

Related reading: Sky clears for unveiling of new Bases Loaded statues

To present the statue, Little League officials joined Jason Fink, President/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce.

“For decades, Jackie Robinson’s legacy has helped inspire future generations of Little Leaguers on and off the field, and we are proud to support this foundation as it continues to provide children with opportunities and resources to make a better future for us all," said Hugh E. Tanner, Departing Little League International Board of Directors Chairman.

The unveiling the final statue in the “Bases Loaded” project took place on Sunday, August 21, in downtown Williamsport as part of a celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Little League Baseball® World Series.

Mrs. Robinson, President George W. and First Lady Laura Bush, Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf visited Williamsport for the unveiling.

During the 1965 Little League Baseball World Series, Jackie Robinson made the trip to Williamsport as a broadcaster for the 19th playing of the event, joining Jim McKay on ABC to provide memorable insight to viewers tuning in from all over.

Mr. Robinson also visited Williamsport in 1962, after being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame earlier that summer. Today, Mr. Robinson’s retired number 42 remains on display within the World Series section (Fifth Inning) of the World of Little League® Museum.