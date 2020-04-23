Williamsport — With sporting events across the world being postponed or canceled it’s easy to forget about some of the smaller events and how they will be affected.

The Little League World Series is not a small sporting event by any means. The path to reach Little League’s biggest stage might be on the smaller scale, and some might have even forget about those tournaments, but doesn’t mean teams and players will be forgotten.

Nothing is official yet. There’s still plenty of reason to have hope. Little League will not give up in its attempts to coordinate tournaments for kids and parents around the world.

“We are working on a number of contingency plans, but that’s all they are right now,” President of Little League Steven Keener said. “When we know and we get the go ahead to start or resume play that’s one thing, but that’s our highest priority. Second to that is the tournament season, which really only impacts a number of kids. Each league picks the All-stars and those kids get that experience, but there’s millions of other kids that want to play at their local programs that won’t be on all-star teams. Those are the kids we’re most concerned about.”

With games and leagues being postponed throughout the entire country Little League will have plenty to make up for when we are finally allowed to get back to normal. In an effort to give local players a chance to get the feel of the Series, Keener and the rest of Little League have entertained the idea of hosting a tournament to feature local kids playing at one of the two major fields at the Little League complex.

Every year District 12 teams end their respective District Tournaments with title games at Volunteer Stadium. It’s a treat for kids who likely won’t get a chance to step on Little League’s fields when the Series rolls around in August.

If the plans materialize to host local kids it would be something none of them would forget. Little League impresses MLB players each summer when they show up for the Little League Classic. For young ball players, it’s a treasure. It’s something bigger than the big leagues, because it’s for them. Little League has remained committed to protecting its most valuable asset through these times and will not put any of its players at risk.

“We are going to provide a regular season and if it’s at all possible, we don’t know what shape or form it will take, but provide some type of tournament for the kids,” Keener said. “If the May 11 date were to hold and health officials said it was okay to start doing those types of activities, we going to have a plan for local leagues to engage and have as much of a regular season as they can.”

The District 12 tournament is played in fields all over the area, but each and every year it ends with a trip to the Little League complex. Little League doesn’t skimp on presentations for the young players either as they are introduced to the crowd just like any game at the main event in August.

Each team is them presented with their medals and parents are then invited onto the field for team pictures and individual shots on the field.

Little League is responsible for 32 Districts in the state of Pennsylvania. Every kid who puts a jersey on wants to reach Volunteer or Lamade, but for PA kids, most of whom attend the Series at one point or another, there’s something special for getting to see the it all up close and personal.