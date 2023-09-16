South Williamsport, Pa. — The Little League Softball 'Girls with Game Experience' is set to return this October, featuring learning opportunities for young players and games played by Division I athletes.

The two-day event, on Oct. 20 and 21, will feature two clinics and exhibition games for both coaches and players.

On Saturday, the three-hour instructional clinic for girls ages 9 through 14 will be led by representatives from Penn State, Maryland, Bucknell, and Army. The clinic begins at 9 a.m.

After the clinic, the girls are invited to watch their instructors take the field in two back-to-back exhibition games beginning at 2 p.m. on Howard J. Lamade Stadium, the home of the Little League Baseball World Series Championship. Following the games, participants of the clinics will have the opportunity to interact and sign autographs with the Division I college athletes.

On Friday evening, a coaches clinic will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. The clinic will be hosted by college coaches from MBI Camps and will feature skills and techniques for Little League Softball coaches of every level.

The registration fee for those interested in attending the softball clinic is $90 and will cover a clinic T-shirt, admission to the World of Little League® Museum, lunch, and special seating at the exhibition games. To learn more and to register for this year’s event, please visit LittleLeague.org/GWGExperience.

The exhibition games on Oct. 21 are open to the public with no admission cost. Seating within the stadium, outside of those seats reserved for clinic registrants behind home plate, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and no ticket is required.

Fans looking to attend the game are asked to enter the Little League International Complex via the entrance at East Mountain Avenue and will be directed to park in the parking lot in the outfield of Volunteer Stadium, along Borderline Road. Concessions will be available, and visitors are encouraged to stop by the Little League Main Gift Shop, located on the concourse behind home plate of Lamade Stadium.

The unique, all-day event is named in celebration of the Little League "Girls with Game" initiative, which was launched in 2019 to honor all the girls and women who have made the Little League program what it is today and those who inspire the future generation of female participants.

