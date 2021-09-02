South Williamsport, Pa. -- The Little League International Board of Directors elected Dr. Kensa K. Gunter, a member of the 2021 Little League International Pandemic Response Advisory Commission, as an at-large Director.

“On behalf of the entire Little League International Board of Directors, we are honored to welcome Dr. Gunter as our newest member,” said Hugh E. Tanner, Board Chairman.

“Dr. Gunter’s expertise and leadership on the Pandemic Response Advisory Commission was critical in helping Little League International navigate the pandemic with a focus on the mental health and emotional well-being of our players and volunteers. We look forward to Dr. Gunter’s continued guidance and expertise as we look ahead to the future and continue to enhance the Little League experience for millions of boys and girls around the world.”

Based out of Atlanta, Dr. Gunter is a licensed psychologist and a Certified Mental Performance Consultant (CMPC) through the Association for Applied Sport Psychology (AASP), where she provides counseling and mental performance services to individual athletes, serves as the sport psychologist for various teams, and provides consultation services for different sport organizations.

“Little League International is an excellent organization and I am excited and honored to serve on their Board of Directors,” said Dr. Gunter. “I’m inspired by their commitment to wellbeing and to the development of young people, both on and off the field. I look forward to working with this wonderful team of professionals and youth advocates and the continued opportunity to contribute to their ongoing efforts and initiatives.”

In addition to her commitment to elevating conversations regarding mental health and performance, Dr. Gunter is also an advocate for honoring cultural diversity and being intentional about inclusion as it relates to individuals, organizations, and systems. In Feb. 2021, Dr. Gunter accepted a position on the Pandemic Response Advisory Commission, which was established to provide Little League International with the framework on how to operate the Little League Baseball and Softball Region and World Series tournaments in as safe and responsible a manner as possible throughout this pandemic. As a result of Dr. Gunter’s guidance, Little League International established new emotional wellness resources and made them available to our participants throughout our region and World Series tournaments this summer.

Dr. Gunter currently serves as the President of AASP, on the National Advisory Board for the Positive Coaching Alliance, and as a member of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee’s External Mental Health Taskforce.