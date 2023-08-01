James V. Brown Library's satellite library in Plunketts Creek Township has received a funding boost of $2,000.

The funds, awarded through a grant from First Community Foundation Partnership, will be used to enhance the Barbours Link Library.

The satellite library is part of a partnership between the James V. Brown Library and Plunketts Creek Township to encourage rural outreach.

Located within the former Barbours Schoolhouse, the Link Library provides materials ranging from early childhood literacy to adult new releases, popular bestsellers, adult and juvenile DVDs, public computers, and free Internet access.

The Link’s proximity provides an immediate library experience to the residents of Plunketts Creek Township. The Barbours Link is home to a browsing collection that is actively maintained, organized, and stocked with contemporary materials.

“No other program provides library services and materials to the residents of Plunketts Creek Township,” said Dana Brigandi, Development, Marketing and Public Relations Director.

“The closest library within the Lycoming County Library System resides in Montoursville, which is a 34-mile trip, and James V. Brown Library is over 40 miles away. Customers of the Barbours Link can request and check out items from throughout the Lycoming County Library System and return materials locally to their Link Library. This service is available year-round and all without having to leave their immediate vicinity.”

