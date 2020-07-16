Wellsboro, Pa. -- Linda Sweely brings fresh baked goods and other foods to the Wellsboro Growers Market every Thursday from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. She is up and baking by 5 a.m. that day.

Not only does Sweely start each day by baking but also runs a farm store on her 10-acre property at 9578 North Elk Run Road in Rutland Township, selling foods from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily during the summer.

She grows fruit and nut trees and vegetables. In her greenhouse, she uses aquaponics to grow basil and her own gourmet lettuce blend in water using nitrates from fish as fertilizer.

“I grew up on my family’s 125-acre North Elk Run Road dairy farm,” she said. “As a youngster, I had a roadside stand and loved to interact with customers when selling sweet corn and other quality produce grown on our farm.”