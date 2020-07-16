In 1976 she went to work at Dairyland in Mansfield for Lois and Bill Wert. “The first week, I washed dishes for a dollar an hour and the next week was promoted to waitress.”
In 1982, immediately after graduating from Williamsport Area Community College with a Food and Hospitality Management degree, Sweely started Sip ‘N’ Dip bakery in Troy and opened another bakery in Canton. She sold the business after her ex-husband began operating a radio station in Ithaca, N.Y. in 1986.
From 1989 to 2007, Sweely worked in Williamsport as the food service director for her alma mater, now the Pennsylvania College of Technology. “I had been in that job for 18 years when I quit. I had seen too many of my colleagues retire and not get a chance to live their dreams. I had always wanted to travel so my partner and I became full-time RVers.”
Sweely promised her mother that she and her partner “would come off the road” if her mom could not care for herself.
"When it looked like that might happen, I decided to do a six-month farming internship from August 2013 to February 2014 with nuns in a Catholic convent at Terre Haute, Indiana. My project was to see if their seven-acre farm could provide enough food for all of the retired nuns living on the property. I concluded they could use hydroponics to grow a lot of food in a small space with no weeding required.”
In February 2014, Sweely was in Texas when she got the call. Her mother was in the hospital. She caught a flight and brought her mother home.
Sweely's parents sold their farm and house in 1986, but kept 10 acres for themselves. In 1987, Sweely's dad passed away.
“My partner and I purchased my mom’s property, named it New View Farm and built a greenhouse."
Sweely used the skills she learned at the nunnery to turn her greenhouse into a new way to earn an income while taking care of her mother full-time.
"Aquaponics is a high density, low water usage way of growing a lot of food in a small amount of space.” Sweely said.
“What we sell is what I love to produce and eat, from jellies to artisan breads to my mom’s tomato relish, a 50-year-old recipe she passed down to me. Most of the jelly and candy recipes are ones that she used and taught me how to make. She had a candy business for many years working out of her licensed kitchen on the farm.”
The Wellsboro Growers Market is on the front lawn of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro, weather permitting.
At the market, customers are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Vendors interested in participating are asked to call Thomas Putnam at 570-439-2000 or email him at wellsborogrowersmarket@gmail.com.