Mifflinburg, Pa. — Purchase prints of one of Mifflinburg’s most treasured landmarks: the Herr Memorial Library. The original artwork, painted by local artist Valerie Moyer, has been reproduced for all to enjoy.

Choose from refrigerator magnets, ceramic glass ornaments, or 11×14 art prints to give to a library lover in your life. All proceeds benefit the Herr Memorial Library.

Items available for purchase are:

Magnets - $10 ea.

Ornaments - $15 ea.

Art prints 11X14 (signed and numbered) - framed: $70, unframed: $35

Valerie is a professional fine artist, specializing in landscape and still-life paintings. She earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree from Kutztown University as well as studied at Moore College of Arts in Philadelphia. With over 25 years of experience, Valerie has won several awards and exhibits in various galleries. She resides in Snyder County.

The items can be purchased at the library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.

Call 570-966-0831 for more information.

