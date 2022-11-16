Wiliamsport, Pa. — There will be two chances for kids to build their own book collection, with events at the library this month and next.

The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth Street, has planned two family book bingo events to help children this holiday season. The two events are scheduled for 2:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 28 and 12:30-1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Lowry Room.

Children up to 18 are invited to come and play book bingo to win a book to take home. Parents and caregivers are expected to stay in the room and help children identify items on the card.

Multiple rounds will be played. Families are welcome to stay for as many games as they would like to play, but only one book per child will be won. There will be other small prizes for winning additional games.

The Brown Library is part of a national “Libraries Transform” effort to increase awareness of the changing role of libraries and the ways in which libraries are transforming to meet the information needs of their users.

The library is open for browsing and holds pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. To place a hold, visit www.jvbrown.edu or call 570-326-0536 during the library’s operating hours. The library also is open for public computer usage and for services such as printing, faxing, copying and scanning. Walk-in passport services are available.

