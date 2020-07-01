Williamsport – Summer began June 20 and the James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., has selected some recently published titles to add to your summer reading list.
The books are available in print and online through Hoopla or OverDrive on the library’s website.
The selections cover a wide range of topics and interests, including summer beach reads, romance, crime/thrillers, contemporary fiction, politics, celebrity memoirs, science, history and more. There’s sure to be something for everyone!
For help in selecting books, call the library during opening hours to have a staff member help with recommendations and to place items on hold.
Fiction
- 28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand
- All Adults Here by Emma Straub
- All My Mother’s Lovers by Ilana Masad
- Beach Read by Emily Henry
- Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner
- The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin
- Deacon King Kong by James McBride
- Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan
- The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley
- The Jane Austen Society: A Novel by Natalie Jenner
- The Last Train to Key West by Chanel Cleeton
- The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel
- Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory
- Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson
- Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld
- Sex and Vanity: A Novel by Kevin Kwan
- Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid
- Valentine by Elizabeth Wetmore
- The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett
- Writers & Lovers by Lily King
Nonfiction
- American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI by Kate Winkler Dawson
- Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker
- Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall
- In the Land of Men: A Memoir by Adrienne Miller
- Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life by Marie Kondo
- The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President -- and Why It Failed by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch
- Minor Feelings: an Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong
- More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys
- Open Book by Jessica Simpson
- The Splendid and the Vile: a Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance during the Blitz by Erik Larson
- Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener
- Untamed by Glennon Doyle
- A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America by Philip Rucker
- Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis by Ada Calhoun
- The Women with Silver Wings: The Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II by Katherine Sharp Landdec
- Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch
- You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters by Kate Murphy
Adults who would like to participate in the Adult Summer Reading Program can fill out a simple bingo sheet from the library’s website, Facebook page, or pick one up in person at the Help Desk. Once completed, turn it in to receive a small prize.