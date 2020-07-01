Williamsport – Summer began June 20 and the James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., has selected some recently published titles to add to your summer reading list.

The books are available in print and online through Hoopla or OverDrive on the library’s website.

The selections cover a wide range of topics and interests, including summer beach reads, romance, crime/thrillers, contemporary fiction, politics, celebrity memoirs, science, history and more. There’s sure to be something for everyone!

For help in selecting books, call the library during opening hours to have a staff member help with recommendations and to place items on hold.

Fiction

28 Summers by Elin Hilderbrand

All Adults Here by Emma Straub

All My Mother’s Lovers by Ilana Masad

Beach Read by Emily Henry

Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner

The City We Became by N.K. Jemisin

Deacon King Kong by James McBride

Friends and Strangers by J. Courtney Sullivan

The Guest List: A Novel by Lucy Foley

The Jane Austen Society: A Novel by Natalie Jenner

The Last Train to Key West by Chanel Cleeton

The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel

Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory

Real Men Knit by Kwana Jackson

Rodham by Curtis Sittenfeld

Sex and Vanity: A Novel by Kevin Kwan

Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid

Valentine by Elizabeth Wetmore

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

Writers & Lovers by Lily King

Nonfiction

American Sherlock: Murder, Forensics, and the Birth of American CSI by Kate Winkler Dawson

Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family by Robert Kolker

Hood Feminism: Notes from the Women that a Movement Forgot by Mikki Kendall

In the Land of Men: A Memoir by Adrienne Miller

Joy at Work: Organizing Your Professional Life by Marie Kondo

The Lincoln Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill America’s 16th President⁠ -- and Why It Failed by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch

Minor Feelings: an Asian American Reckoning by Cathy Park Hong

More Myself: A Journey by Alicia Keys

Open Book by Jessica Simpson

The Splendid and the Vile: a Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance during the Blitz by Erik Larson

Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener

Untamed by Glennon Doyle

A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America by Philip Rucker

Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis by Ada Calhoun

The Women with Silver Wings: The Inspiring True Story of the Women Airforce Service Pilots of World War II by Katherine Sharp Landdec

Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country by Sierra Crane Murdoch

You’re Not Listening: What You’re Missing and Why It Matters by Kate Murphy

Adults who would like to participate in the Adult Summer Reading Program can fill out a simple bingo sheet from the library’s website, Facebook page, or pick one up in person at the Help Desk. Once completed, turn it in to receive a small prize.