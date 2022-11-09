Williamsport, Pa. — Preserving family videos and home movies is a great way to make sure you don’t lose precious memories of your loved ones.

To help with this task, the James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., offers a service to convert VHS tapes to DVDs. The cost is $15 for the conversion of each tape, plus $1 per disc for DVDs and/or $10 for a USB drive, making this a perfect gift for loved ones.

This service is intended for home movies. The library cannot accept copyrighted material for conversion, such as studio-produced movies, recordings from television, or tapes of events that were professionally produced.

Fill out the online form located under VHS to DVD conversions in the Services section of the website. Your personal DVDs never leave the library. Please note that no copyrighted materials will be accepted.

The Brown Library is part of a national “Libraries Transform” effort to increase awareness of the changing role of libraries and the ways in which libraries are transforming to meet the information needs of their users.

The James V. Brown Library is open for browsing and holds pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. To place a hold, visit www.jvbrown.edu or call 570-326-0536 during the library’s operating hours.

The library also is open for public computer usage and for services such as printing, faxing, copying and scanning. Walk-in passport services are available.

