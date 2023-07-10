Bloomsburg, Pa. — A new kind of library is coming to Bloomsburg, with loans aimed at helping crafters, DIYers, aspiring musicians, and outdoor enthusiasts.

The 'Library of Things' will be part of the Bloomsburg Public Library and will contain a special collection of non-book items that aren't needed often — maybe just once per year — that might be too expensive to purchase for such infrequent use.

The library will apply the basic principle of a book lending library to these useful items: Don’t buy it, borrow it!

Instead of buying many items, library officials are asking members of the community to donate items to the Library of Things Wish List.

The Wish List gives you an idea of what the 'Library of Things' could become. Take a look in the garage, basement, kitchen cabinets, or hobby room. What do you own that you simply do not use anymore? If it is on the wish list and in very good or like-new condition, let the library know.

Do you have something to donate that isn’t on the list? Email the library at SueBloomPL@gmail.com with the subject line “Library of Things” or call 570-784-0883 and ask to speak with Sue or Library Director Lydia Kegler.

Please, do not just drop something off at the library. Our storage space is limited.

Once the item is donated, it will belong to the library — not the original donor. The library reserves the right to donate or otherwise dispose of items that are donated in poor condition or not within the scope of the BPL’s Library of Things Collection Policy.

Borrowers must be 18 or over and have an account in good standing at the library. They must also sign a borrower's agreement policy and show identification with a valid PA driver's license or state ID, or a utility statement.

Items can be borrowed up to 14 days, but that item can't be renewed; once it's returned, the borrower can't check out that same item again until two weeks have passed. For the complete guide, visit here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.