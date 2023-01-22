Mifflinburg, Pa. — Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Mr. Sticky’s to bring you delicious sticky buns. The library is taking orders now through Feb 11.

The cost is $5 per sticky bun, $20.00 for a half dozen, or $38 for a dozen sticky buns. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library. The sticky buns may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library after 1 p.m. on National Sticky Bun Day, Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.

Nothing beats a warm sticky bun on a cold winter’s day! Place an order online, or by visit Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street in Mifflinburg, or call 570-966-0831.

Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg is part of the Union County Library System which is also comprised of the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and West End Library in Laurelton.

