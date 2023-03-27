Mifflinburg, Pa. — Get ready for a ‘hole’ lotta yum! Herr Memorial Library is partnering with Mammy’s Donut Shop to bring you delicious, freshly made donut holes.

The library is taking orders now through April 19.

The cost is $8 for a one dozen box of donut holes. Flavors to choose from include: glazed, peanut butter glazed, Bavarian cream, coffee cream, and apple cinnamon. Payment is due at time of ordering and checks can be made payable to Herr Memorial Library.

Donut orders may be picked up at the Herr Memorial Library on Fri., April 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit the Herr Memorial Library and are used for new materials, programming and summer quest programs.

To order, visit the Herr Memorial Library at 500 Market Street in Mifflinburg or call 570-966-0831.

The Herr Memorial Library along with the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton comprise the Union County Library System.

