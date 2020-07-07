Williamsport – Did you know your local library has a way to access digital books with different language options as a reading setting?

Within OverDrive and its Libby app, a setting now allows users to browse, search, and enjoy the app in nine additional languages: German, French, Russian, Italian, Japanese, Swedish, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Libby will recognize the readers’ device language setting and automatically display the app in that language if included in the list above. Users will be able to toggle Libby’s display by updating the language setting on their device.

Libby has several other features available to make reading easier on your device, in addition to offering a dyslexic font – dyslexie – dyslexic readers, and font sizing options to make the text larger. Also within the app, you can adjust the spacing, font size, and screen color to make your reading experience more enjoyable.

Your local library has thousands of eBooks and e-audiobooks available that you can borrow for free using your mobile device through the Lycoming County Library System.

A link to get the free Libby app is available at https://ebranch2go.overdrive.com/.

If you have questions about using OverDrive or Libby, contact Sue Mayshock, the audiovisual specialist at the James V. Brown Library, at 570-326-0536.

Libby is a great resource to take advantage of during this time when the library is closed to public access for browsing.