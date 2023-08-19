Laurelton, Pa. — Make your next visit to the Library a brief one, for a good cause, as part of the West End Library’s Annual Drop Your Drawers campaign.

Drop off packages of new underwear, undershirts, and socks for boys and girls, preferably sizes 4-16, between September 1 and September 30 during business hours at the library, 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton.

Donations will be given to the Mazeppa Manna Food Pantry and will then be distributed to local families with children who need them. All donations must be new and still in the original packaging.

This is the third year for the West End Library to participate in the Drop Your Drawers Campaign.

The Drop Your Drawers campaign is easily recognizable by the popular character of Captain Underpants by author and illustrator Dav Pilkey.

The library’s collection of Captain Underpants’ children’s books will be on display (and available to check out) during the Drop Your Drawers campaign. By all means, stay awhile and enjoy the library’s many services. (The Library doesn’t really want you to make your visit brief!)

