Williamsport, Pa. — A librarian with a decade of public library experience has joined the staff of the James V. Brown Library.

Kate Shaw began working as the new Collections and Technical Services Director on June 1. She replaces Toby Schwartzman, who became the Director of the Public Library for Union County.

Shaw is a certified professional librarian who has more than 10 years of public library experience, most recently coming from the Tredyffrin Township Libraries where she was the director of reference and technology.

As the Collections and Technical Services Director at Brown Library, Shaw will be responsible for supervising, coordinating, and administering Collections and Technical Services and Information Technology to ensure continuity in a broad range of public library functions and operations.

“I am enthusiastic about connecting people with the resources they need to enrich their lives and communities,” Shaw said.

Shaw has a master’s degree in library and information science from Clarion University. She is active with the Pennsylvania Library Association, where she serves on both the Academy of Leadership Studies Planning Committee and as a mentor at the leadership academy. She is a 2013 graduate of the Academy of Leadership Studies and held board positions in PaLA and within the Southeastern Chapter.

“I love 8-bit and classical music, old video games, board games, Philly sports, true crime, crafting, performing, tea, and my cat, Kismet,” Shaw said.

Barbara S. McGary, the Library’s Executive Director, said the staff is excited to have Kate join the library team.

“Kate brings a wealth of experience and personality to our community and organization," McGary said. "We are grateful for her decision to join us in our mission as the ‘place to go to learn, connect and grow’ and to make Williamsport and Lycoming County her new home. She is a wonderful addition to our team and to our community. Please join us in welcoming her to our community and helping her feel at home as she makes new friendships and learns about the ways in which she can make a lasting impact.”

The James V. Brown Library, 19 E. Fourth St., is open for browsing and holds pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. To place a hold, visit www.jvbrown.edu or call 570-326-0536 during the library’s operating hours.

The library also is open for public computer usage and for services, such as printing, faxing, copying, and scanning. Walk-in passport services are available. The Brown Library is the 2021 PA Library of the Year.

