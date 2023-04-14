Williamsport, Pa. — The James V. Brown Library will celebrate National Library Week later this month with storytimes and giveaways in honor of the annual event.

The celebration, to be held April 23-29, will highlight the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and communities.

The theme for National Library Week 2023, “There’s More to the Story,” promotes the idea that libraries are full of stories in a variety of formats from picture books to large print, audiobooks to ebooks, and more. But there’s so much more to the story.

Libraries lend items like museum passes, games, and toys. Library programming brings communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, storytimes, crafting classes, and educational programs. Library infrastructure advances communities, providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, and support for businesses, job seekers, and entrepreneurs.

The Lycoming County Commissioners will issue a proclamation about National Library Week during their Thursday, April 20, regular meeting at 10 a.m.

To celebrate National Library Week, Andy Armadillo from Texas Roadhouse will stop by the children’s area from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, for photos and storytime. Learn more here: https://calendar.jvbrown.edu/home/event/21410/national-library-week-visit-from-andy-armadillo-from-texas-roadhouse

Any child who comes to the children’s help desk on the first floor of the Welch Children’s Wing during National Library Week can receive a free temporary tattoo or sticker of the library’s mascot, Book, while supplies last. Adults can get a free bookmark at the Help Desk and a sticker or magnet featuring the library’s stained-glass ceiling in the Rotunda, while supplies last.

Also celebrated during National Library Week are the following events:

Mon., April 24: State of America's Libraries Report released, including Top Ten Frequently Challenged Books of 2022.

Tues., April 25: National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators, and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers.

Wed., April 26: National Library Outreach Day, a day to celebrate library outreach and the dedicated library professionals who are meeting their patrons where they are.

Thur., April 27: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.

“Libraries provide the best return on investment in our communities,” said Kate Shaw, Collections, Technical Services and IT Director. “Your library is here to connect you to the resources that can enrich your life, from access to information and technology to create informed citizens, to materials like board games and DVDs to boost leisure time.”

If you haven’t been to the library in at least two years, your library card may have expired. But don’t worry – you can fill out the “contact us” form on jvbrown.edu or call to easily renew it and get access to all the library has to offer. In 2021, the Brown Library went fine-free to remove any financial barriers to accessing library materials.

National Library Week is an annual celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities. With the cooperation of the American Library Association and with help from the Advertising Council, the first National Library Week was observed in 1958 with the theme “Wake Up and Read!” The 2023 celebration marks the 65th anniversary of the first event.