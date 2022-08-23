Rosalyn Price English, President of the LCC Homeschool Association of Pennsylvania, had three things in mind for the parents and kids who showed up for the first 'Pennsylvania Homeschool Expo'.

"Resources, support, and fun!"

All three could be found Tuesday at the Liberty Arena in downtown Williamsport.

Booths with information and resources from across the region covered the indoor turf field. Workshops and speakers throughout the day offered support. And with a trampoline park, arcade, and bowling alley all at the Liberty Arena, how could you not have fun?

Most, if not all, would call the first-of-its-kind expo a success. But it did not happen over night, and neither did the LCC Homeschool Association.

"The association was actually started at my kitchen table." recalled English. "I am a parent of one child, and homeschooling one child can be a little daunting because they're alone. So what do you do all day? That was my question that started all of this."

The start of that search led English to find there was no exact place with the answers to the questions she had.

"We found that there was no umbrealla organization that was supporting homeschoolers. All of homeschooling was done in little regional groups where no one knew about the other. You could be thirty minutes away from each other and have no idea."

And so began the first steps of the Lycoming Clinton County (LCC) Homeschool Association. However, since the pandemic, those first steps have become strides. Big ones.

"We originally started in just Lycoming and Clinton County. That was our primary focus. But we keep stretching because there is such a need. When we hit the pandemic we went from 125 member-families to 567 member-families in just that three year span."

And with membership growing, so too has the support. The association attained its first grant from the State of Pennsylvania, and immediately went to work finding opportunities for its members to benefit.

"One of the best things we've done with it is the 'Choas Fun Zone Meet-up' where our homeschoolers can use the facility for two hours. The Liberty Group has really bought into our vision. They get it."

So when English came to them with the idea of having a conference for the association, they tackled it with a 'can-do' demeanor.

"So we had to be really creative, and we landed on a family expo. So we have all the fun things for the kids to do, all the venders on the turf, and had speakers and workshops in the few spaces we had left."

The whole event was planned and executed in less than half a year. Not bad for a team of four. Kim Wasp, Shannon Terry, and Lindsay Davis acted as the Expo's Working Board, while Dr. Carolyn McKeon organized the day's speakers.

While kids jumped on trampolines and parents dove into the resources, English explained the main goal of the Association is truly making connections.

"The most important thing that we do as an association is to create space for parents to find thier 'tribe'. We want them to find people who are homeschooling the way they are homeschooling, but also offer them programming they havent seen or heard of before. We wanted to include outside of the box thinking. What's available in the community? Come check it out. Find your tribe."

