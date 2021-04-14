Lock Haven, Pa. – Lock Haven University will hold its seventh annual All In Day of Giving fundraiser from 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 15 through 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16. All In is a 24-hour day of giving challenge in which donations are made toward student scholarships in support of specific LHU programs.

WHAT: LHU All In Day of Giving fundraiser

WHEN: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 15 through 10 a.m. Friday, April 16

WHERE: Online at allin.lockhaven.edu

Social media: @lhualumni, @lockhavenuniv, @lhuathletics, @havenathletics

WHO: Jeff Ross, 570-484-2364, jtr1152@lockhaven.edu

Traditionally, the All In Day of Giving has been a fundraiser for athletic scholarships, but this year's event will be the first of its kind. For the first time, donors will have the option to give to any academic department, athletic program, academic or athletic scholarship or other area of greatest need.

There is no specified dollar amount goal for this year's All In event. The goal is simply to raise as much money as possible for the Lock Haven University students, who are in need of support now more than ever.

Throughout the 24-hour period there will be numerous challenges promoted on social media to help boost donor giving. For the latest updates leading up to, and on the day of All In, follow the Lock Haven University Alumni Association on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, @lhualumni.

Additional updates can be found on the Lock Haven University and LHU Athletics social media accounts, @LockHavenUniv and @LHUAthletics or @HavenAthletics, -- hashtag: #LHUAllIn

To make a gift, visit allin.lockhaven.edu. Gifts can be made early or during the 24-hour fundraiser.

For more information about the All In Day of Giving, contact Jeff Ross at 570-484-2364 or email jtr1152@lockhaven.edu.

For more information on Lock Haven University, visit www.lockhaven.edu, email admissions@lockhaven.edu, or call 570-484-2011.