Lewisburg, Pa. — After a COVID lull, River Road Holiday returned successfully this past May.

Due to popular demand, Lewisburg Neighborhoods is hosting another River Road Holiday on Sunday, Oct. 16th from 1-5 p.m. (with the following Sunday as a rain date).

The event is sponsored by JF Kiely and Evangelical Community Hospital. The location is once again on River Road north of Lewisburg, from Water Street up to Winter Farm Lane, near the main entrance to RiverWoods. The existing road will officially be closed to vehicle traffic for a few hours and opened instead to bikes, pedestrians, runners, and skaters.

Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg has been holding road holidays since 2017 by the river. Similar events have taken place regularly for decades in various parts of the country and the world, but the idea has been expanding in less populated areas in the past ten years, often sponsored by health care providers working to promote physical activity.

Locally, this type of event had been held several times in 2010, which is the year before the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail opened, and Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg brought it back.

Because that section of River Road is a state road, the process is fairly involved and time intensive, requiring a Special Occupancy Permit application be submitted to PennDOT and extensive detour signage be put in place.

“Because of the intense nature of closing a state road for even a few hours, we could not do this without our sponsoring partners J.F. Kiely and Evangelical Community Hospital," said Taylor Lightman, Director of Lewisburg Neighborhoods. "The event is truly a regional favorite because it allows you to get outside and enjoy this amazing stretch of riverfront — without the generosity of our sponsors, this event would not be possible.”

