Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Fall Festival will return to the heart of downtown Lewisburg this year—Hufnagle Park.

The Oct. 8 event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will feature over 150 food and craft vendors, plus activities for children and adults.

Walk it! Bike it! Lewisburg is running a Bike Rodeo from 1-3 p.m. at the intersection of St. Catherine Street. and S. 6th St. It is a free kids activity focusing on bike skills and safety education.

Other kid focused activities include Ryan The Bug Man, Air Weaver Balloons, face painting, and Mrs. T. Friend of R. B. Winter State Park.

UnPAved, a gravel bike race event in Lewisburg and sponsor of the festival, will provide registration info for the race and general cycling tips.

The entertainment schedule:

Uptown Music Collective: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

APA PA - Great Places Certificate: 12 p.m. Lewisburg's Bull Run Greenway named a 2022 Great Public Space

Ryan the Bugman: 12:30 p.m.

Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication: 1:30 p.m.

K9 Hero Haven and Central PA Dog Training Club 2:00

Ryan the Bugman: 2:30 p.m.

The Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication has taken place in Lewisburg since 1997. Although the festival itself is no longer centered around the Woolly Worm, the Prognostication will still take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Gazebo in Hufnagle park.

As folklore has it, the amount of black on the woolly bear foretells the severity of the weather in the winter season.

