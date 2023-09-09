The Lewisburg Children’s Museum is unveiling a new, interactive exhibit this month with the theme "Sun, Earth, Universe."

The new exhibit will debut on Saturday, Sept. 16.

LCM members will receive a special sneak peek of the exhibit during Member Morning, 9 to 10 a.m. The LCM doors open at 10 a.m. to the general public and all museum guests are encouraged to explore the exhibit and additional activities. The exhibit is included with general admission or membership.

The exhibit gives children the chance to learn how scientists collect information about the Sun and planets, and to better understand the vastness of the universe.

Children will have the opportunity for hands-on learning as they plan, build, and test a spacecraft. The exhibit also includes tools that allow children to see the invisible just like astronomers. The Sun, Earth, Universe exhibition was created by the National Informal STEM Education Network (NISE Network) in collaboration with NASA.

“We are thrilled to bring the Sun, Earth, Universe exhibit to central Pennsylvania,” says Mary Beth Harris, LCM Interim Executive Director. “Giving children the chance to wonder, to ask questions, to explore new ideas, is central to our mission. The Sun, Earth, Universe exhibit creates opportunities for children and their families to learn together.”

“We are ‘over the moon’ excited for the reveal of our new exhibit,” says Michelle Heintzelman, Director of Education. “Getting to explore outer space by making our own moon artifacts and building our own habitats will provide some ‘out of this world’ fun and learning at the LCM.”

To celebrate the new exhibit, the museum will also have some special hands-on activities 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. that will utilize Voyage through the Solar System activity kits awarded to the museum from the NISE Network.

The kits give kids the opportunity to create their own space artifacts and build their own habitats for life in outer space. Additional activities on the iPad app will allow children to see themselves as astronauts and go on a planet walk, which creates a multi-sensory approach to learning about life in outer space.

The Museum is recommended for children 2-10 years old. For more information about this program, visit www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.

