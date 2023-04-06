Lewisburg, Pa. — Are you ready for a challenge? The Lewisburg Children's Museum is challenging families to team up and create contraptions out of assorted materials and tools.

The challenge may be to launch a ball, squirt water, lift something, or some other task, but it won't be revealed until challenge day, which is Sat., May 6. The event begins at 2:30 p.m. and will conclude at 4 p.m.

The family that wins the Junkyard Wars competition will qualify to participate in the final challenge at the Milton Maker Space on May 13. They will be competing against the winners of the Bloomsburg Children's Museum competition and the Milton Maker Space competition.

Finalists will receive cash prizes for first, second, and third place.

“Remake Learning days at the Museum support the Museum’s goal of providing a variety of experiences for a variety of families needs,” explains Michelle Heintzelman, LCM Education and Special Events Manager. “Junkyard Wars will provide resources for families with special needs to make this program inclusive for the entire community.”

The program is made possible through a grant from Remake Learning Days of Northeastern Pa. and is being hosted in collaboration with the Bloomsburg Children's Museum, Hand in Hand Family Resource Center, and the Milton Maker Space.

“Every day is a Remake Learning day at the Museum,” says Kahla DeSmit, LCM Executive Director. “It’s a great chance to highlight how museums and other cultural and community organizations help youth develop a sense of wonder and curiosity every day.”

Remake Learning Day is an annual learning festival that celebrates the many learning opportunities in local communities. Museums, libraries, after school organizations, early childcare centers, universities, and other venues host hands-on events for RLD.

The museum’s program is free to register and participate. All participating families will receive an event t-shirt. A limited number of registrations are available. Register at: bit.ly/40pkLrF.

A guide to RLD events is available at remakelearningdays.org.

