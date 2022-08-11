Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Arts Council is looking for artists to participate in its annual Stroll Through The Arts this fall.

The event, which showcases artists throughout the region, takes place in downtown Lewisburg and is hosted by the Lewisburg Arts Council, in partnership with downtown Lewisburg businesses. The deadline to apply is Friday, Aug. 26.

Artists’ work is displayed in store windows and interior spaces if applicable for eight days in October, with the goal to increase exposure and patronage of artists and businesses in our community.

This year's Stroll Through The Arts will be held Oct. 15-22. (Note that this is a date change from past years.)

Stroll Through The Arts timeline:

Artist application deadline — Aug. 26

Artist notification — Sept. 2

Stroll Through The Arts opening — Oct. 15

Stroll Through The Arts closing — Oct. 22

There isn't a fee for an artist to participate, but every prospective artist must submit an application form by Friday, August 26.

For questions, contact the Lewisburg Arts Council at stroll@lewisburgartscouncil.com.

