Lewisburg, Pa. — View the beauty of Union County through the eyes of Plein Air artists featured in Gallery 255 at the Public Library for Union County throughout the month of June.

Plein Air artists experience and capture the environment in a painting. The exhibit is the outcome of the ninth Annual Plein Air Event that was held on April 30 and the Lewisburg Arts Council’s annual Celebration of the Arts held April 29 through May 13, for artists of all ages and abilities.

The Plein Air Event is a partnership of the Merrill W. Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy, the Lewisburg Arts Council, the Artists’ Guild of Lewisburg and the Union County Historical Society. The goal of the event is to preserve, with artwork, a present moment at various Linn Conservancy sites.

Artists from the region painted at four Merrill Linn Conservancy conservation easement properties: Dale/Engle/Walker property, Shikellamy Bluffs at Shikellamy State Park, Koons Trail in Mifflinburg, and Turtle Creek Park in East Buffalo Township.

Alternative Plein Air events included photographers taking pictures at the four Linn Conservancy sites during the two-week celebration as well as an Urban Sketching Workshop led by artist and urban sketching enthusiast, Jane Albin.

Throughout the month of June, the Plein Air artists share the work created to build a community of artists and citizens passionate about the preservation of these sites for future generations.

Representatives from the Artists' Guild of Lewisburg and the Lewisburg Photography Club will be at the exhibit every Tuesday in June from 11 a.m. to 1 pm to answer questions. A reception is scheduled for Mon., June 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The reception is free and open to the public.

Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases. Information about exhibiting can be found on the library’s website.

