Lewis Township, Pa. -- Due to an ongoing issue of illegal dumping, the township’s recycling drop-off facility will be closing permanently at the end of December 2020.

Monday, December 28, 2020 will be the last day to recycle and will be open from 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. The facility will be open until then every Monday from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. and first and third Saturdays from 8 a.m. – Noon.

Please note that if a holiday falls on these days the facility will be closed.

Lewis Township offers the following alternative recycling option for consideration:

Lycoming County Resource Management Services, 447 Alexandar Drive, Montgomery, Pa. (South of Williamsport/North of Route 80) offers a drop-off facility option during their normal business hours Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to Noon. No check in required.

Inquire with your current waste hauler if they provide recycling pick up service. If they do not, Lycoming County Resource Management has a list of haulers that provide this service. Go to www.lyco.org and choose the single stream link for a list of curb side pick-up haulers.