Submitted November 9, 2022

On Nov. 8, 1895, Wilhelm Roentgen discovered a new form of radiation that would change the face of medicine forever, the Roentgen ray or X-ray.

For the first few decades, X-rays were used for diagnosing skeletal abnormalities and, eventually, for radiation therapy. Since then, radiology and our patients have benefited from the more advanced use of X-rays with computed tomography and the invention of MRI and ultrasound.

Eventually, nuclear medicine emerged as a field and used radiopharmaceuticals for molecular imaging and therapy. With these advances, the field of radiology has grown significantly and impacts the diagnosis and treatment of many diseases. As technology has advanced, the job of those working in radiology has become increasingly more complex and specialized.

Geisinger's team of radiology technologists, nurses, radiologists, and other radiology team members aim to help our patients take an important step towards healing them. They play an essential role in detecting various diseases – ultimately helping patients receive the proper medical care they need. Their hard work through countless hours of frontline work, selflessness, compassion, and professionalism means so much.

National Radiologic Technology Week was first celebrated in July 1979 in celebration of the discovery of X-ray. Today, it is also a celebration of the work the radiology team does to contribute to our patient's healing journey.

During National Radiologic Technology Week this year, Nov. 6 through Nov. 12, we invite you to join Geisinger in honoring and recognizing our incredible radiology team members who care for those in our communities. We are so grateful for their dedication and commitment each day – delivering on our promise of making better health easier for everyone.

—

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this letter to the editor do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section What's up this weekend? November 11-13