Harrisburg, Pa. — Novice hunters can get the best tips, tricks, and advice from the Pennsylvania Game Commission's upcoming webinars — just in time for fall hunting season.

The Game Commission's Learn to Hunt Program is designed to help individuals of all ages become successful hunters. Participants will learn about game animal behavior, habitat preferences, choosing a firearm, preparing wild game meat for the table, and more.

This fall, the Game Commission will be offering three different online programs to help hunters get started with squirrel, pheasant, or archery deer hunting. Each program is approximately 45 minutes in length and concludes with question and answer session. Each program is recorded and will be sent to registrants via email afterwards. Registration is required to participate live.

Upcoming webinars

Learn to Hunt: Squirrels New to hunting? Hunting small game, like squirrels, is a great way to learn hunting tactics and develop skills. This Learn to Hunt program will teach you everything you need to know to hunt squirrels in Pennsylvania this fall. When: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. Register here.

Learn to Hunt: Archery deer This two-part webinar will help new bow hunters develop the skills necessary to be successful this fall, with information on deer behavior, selecting a stand, shot placement, preparing for the hunt, and much more. When: Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6 p.m. – Part 1 Register here.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m – Part 2 Register here.

Learn to Hunt: Pheasants Want to chase some roosters? This two-hour webinar will cover the basics of pheasant hunting in Pennsylvania. Participants will learn where to hunt, equipment needed to, and tactics to safely hunt pheasants in Pennsylvania. When: Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6 p.m. Register here.



Past webinars

Getting started : Join us online for an overview of the gear you'll need to hunt spring gobblers. We'll cover shotgun, ammunition, calls, and camouflage.

This webinar can be viewed here.

Turkey biology: Join us online to learn the basics of turkey biology and tips on scouting and locating turkeys. This presentation will give you the information you need to prepare for the season ahead.

This webinar can be viewed here.

Hunting tips and tactics: Listen to champion turkey caller and marketing bureau director, Matt Morrett, to learn hunting tips and tactics to help you harvest a gobbler this spring! Listen here: (Learn to Hunt Turkey Tips and Tactics).

