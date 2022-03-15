Montgomery, Pa. -- Eagle Grange #1 is offering a three-hour public workshop entitled "Striking a Healthy Life Balance" on Tuesday, April 19, from 6-9 p.m.

Led by educator Krista Pontius of Millerstown, recipient of the “Live with Kelly & Ryan” 2021 Top Teacher Award, this workship will explore techniques to achieve and maintain a healthy balance between career and family.

The event will be held in the Grange Hall at Route 15 and East Blind Rd., Montgomery.

Advance registration is required by April 12. The fee is $10 per person and includes course materials and refreshments.

For details and to register for the workshop, contact Jennifer Nauss at jnauss89@gmail.com or 717-512-1261. Information is also available on the Eagle Grange Facbook page and on their website.



