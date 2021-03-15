Leadership Lycoming supports veterans in need with Totes of Hope class project

Williamsport, Pa. -- The Leadership Lycoming Class of 2021 continued its class projects throughout this unprecedented year with a month-long effort to support homeless or at-risk veterans in the greater Pennsylvania region.

Through the Totes of Hope initiative, class members worked with local businesses to collect personal care items to package into Resiliency Backpacks for homeless veterans and move-in kits for formerly homeless veterans that are transitioning into housing.

“Residents of our community donated some much-needed items such as gloves, hats, blankets, a lot of personal care items, puzzle books, kitchen items, cleaning products, and pillows,” said Eva Waldman, Genetti Hotels & Suites Director of Sales and Marketing and Leadership Lycoming Class of 2021 member.

“I have many family members and friends who are veterans, and I wanted to help our homeless veterans that are transitioning into housing to have the items they need to get settled in their new home after being homeless,” Waldman continued.

Working with the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania, the class collected various personal items with the support of Bald Birds Brewing Company, Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, Genetti Hotel & Suites, UPMC Susquehanna Muncy, Wilkinson Dunn Company, and the Williamsport Kiwanis Club.

"The Mid Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross is thrilled with the results of Leadership Lycoming's recent Totes of Hope collection drive. Hundreds of items, ranging from toiletries to bedding and kitchenware, were collected in Lycoming County over the course of a few weeks,” said Jonathan L. Glenn, American Red Cross Regional Program Director.

More Information Totes Of Hope is sponsored by the American Red Cross. Visit their website for a list of items needed to fill Resiliency Backpacks and Move-in Kits.

“These items will be distributed to veterans in need through collaboration with partner organizations such as VA Hospitals, state and county agencies, and non-profits who serve veterans,"" Glenn said. "Leadership Lycoming really made an impact on the veteran community with their efforts."

As a key component to the Leadership Lycoming program, the class projects offer class members the opportunity to provide much-needed support to the great efforts of many of the non-profit organizations in the greater Lycoming County community.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the class has continued to find opportunities to provide services at this difficult time. Other initiatives undertaken this year include supporting Sojourner Truth Ministries, American Rescue Workers, Family Promise, Camp Victory, and the James V. Brown Library.

The goal of the class projects is to provide real world leadership experience while supporting the efforts of our area non-profits and showcasing the impact of volunteerism in our community.

“The initial planning stages for the Totes of Hope project included a Zoom meeting where we came up with a strategy that could easily be executed that included using social media to advertise, uniformity in print and media graphics by ‘branding’ our cause so the public could easily recognize, and also finding businesses that were willing to engage the public and their employees to help," said Adam Dincher, M&T Bank Community Banking Associate and Leadership Lycoming Class of 2021 member.

"We felt it was important to include locations beyond just the city so we were not limiting donor participation geographically. Seeing the overwhelming support from businesses and the public reminds me that there are causes that every person, regardless of personal background or political persuasion, can get behind. No veteran should be at risk of homelessness and this project was a great way to highlight this issue but also offer a solution that the community could rally around.”

Leadership Lycoming is a training program designed to understand the needs of the communities it serves; then educate and motivate potential leaders to commit themselves to address those needs through a variety of community leadership roles. Learn more about the 27 individuals serving in this year’s Leadership Lycoming class.