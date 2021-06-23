Williamsport, Pa. - Leadership Lycoming's Class of 2021 has gone above and beyond for several communities within Lycoming County, completing various projects throughout their unconventional class year.

Whether the projects were in person or virtual, the class was adaptable and accommodating to organizations in need of volunteers.

These projects were just some of the accomplishments recognized at the Leadership Lycoming Class of 2021 Graduation, held on Thurs., June 10, at Herman and Luther’s.

Some of the organizations that the class volunteered for include the American Red Cross, James V. Brown Library, Sojourner Truth Ministries, Camp Victory, Family Promise, American Rescue Workers, Lycoming County SPCA, STEP Head Start, and the Hughesville Rotary Club.

"The volunteer opportunities offered to the class were exceptional. The wide range of projects and experiences really helped us to see the true needs of our community. These opportunities were honestly my favorite part of being a member of the Leadership Lycoming class of 2021,” said Kendra Parke, American Rescue Workers Marketing and Engagement Coordinator and Leadership Lycoming Class of 2021 member.

While the purpose of Leadership Lycoming is to develop strong members of the community through workshops and tours, it also gives the class the chance to become aware of our communities’ needs.

The goal of the class projects is to provide real-world leadership experience while supporting the efforts of local nonprofits and showcasing the efforts of volunteers.

“As part of the Leadership Lycoming program, the community projects I participated in were rewarding in ways that I did not expect. I had the opportunity to volunteer for nonprofits that I had not been involved with prior to Leadership Lycoming. These projects gave me the opportunity to connect more with the community and make connections with the agencies for future volunteer work,” said Eva Waldman, Genetti Hotel & Suites Director of Sales and Marketing and Leadership Lycoming Class of 2021 member.

The expectations of this goal were ultimately surpassed by the Class of 2021, and an additional necessity was also met. The volunteer days provided the chance for the classmates to bond and form meaningful connections with one another.

These opportunities were appreciated by this class like no other, as these were some of the only times the class could have in-person interactions with one another during the height of the pandemic.

Eva Waldman added, “Our class projects were also a time that class members were able to bond in addition to our program days which was more challenging this year due to the pandemic. Friendships were formed during our volunteer time all while giving back to the community. Some of my favorite projects were the Totes of Hope with American Red Cross, American Rescue Workers and Camp Victory.”

The Leadership Lycoming Class of 2021 could probably all agree that this is just the beginning of giving back to nonprofit organizations that need volunteer assistance. Even after graduating from the program on June 10, the class has already found new volunteer opportunities to pursue.

The 27 accomplished graduates of the Class of 2021 were recognized at Leadership Lycoming’s annual commencement.

In addition to honoring these professionals from our community, the organization honored the late Marvin and Jean Staiman with the Donna Bastian Leadership Lycoming Community Service Award for their immense impact. Mrs. Basitan presented the award to the Staimans’ son, Richard.

More information on Leadership Lycoming including sponsorship opportunities and how to apply for the program can be found through Leadership Lycoming’s Facebook and LinkedIn.

Interested individuals may also contact Alex Lehman, Leadership Lycoming Coordinator at alehman@williamsport.org or (570) 320-4216.

About Leadership Lycoming

A program of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Lycoming is a training program designed to understand the needs of the communities it serves; then educate and motivate potential leaders to commit themselves to address those needs through a variety of community leadership roles.

Founded in 1988, graduates of Leadership Lycoming are seen throughout the community as participants on boards, committees, forums and task forces. Many find that the information they received as a Leadership Lycoming participant provides them with the insight to better understand the issues facing our community today and tomorrow.