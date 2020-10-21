On September 24, the 2021 Class of Leadership Lycoming celebrated their Opening Retreat at Camp Susque in Trout Run. Although recent health regulations kept everyone socially distant and wearing a mask, the excitement around the incoming class was still very present.

Over the years, leaders at the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce have been faced with finding new avenues to keep local businesses and organizations engaged in the Leadership Lycoming program. With virtual learning becoming the new medium for the Class of 2020, the Chamber was thrilled to receive a record number of applicants this year.

Jason Fink, Chamber President/CEO commented, “We were surprised yet encouraged by the overwhelming participation response to this year’s Leadership Lycoming class. Given the challenges and demands upon businesses in our community, it is good to see the value they find in having key staff engaged in the program."

"We look forward to providing this year’s class a better understanding of the programs, services and businesses that encompass life here in Lycoming County to better position them for leadership prospects for both professional and personal opportunities,” Fink continued.

With the 2021 class of Leadership Lycoming having a record number of participants, Chamber committees will continue to strive to make this year “The Best Class Ever.” Through a hybrid approach, content will continue to focus on acquainting the class with the needs within the community.

“I feel the participation and years of involvement with Leadership Lycoming has prepared so many of us to lead during these difficult times” said Leadership Lycoming Chair, Sherry Paulhamus. “With many local leaders being Leadership Lycoming alumni, our community is dedicated to finding unique ways of establishing and engaging our upcoming leaders.”

In addition to adjusting monthly sessions to help ensure that class members are getting an immersive experience, while also following all state and local guidelines to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, Leadership Lycoming’s class projects, which provide direct support to area non-profits organizations, events, and other community activities, will also evolve. These projects will include a variety of in-person opportunities for the Leadership Lycoming Class of 2021 to learn, firsthand, about the great work happening in our Lycoming County community, while also relying on virtual experiences, and smaller opportunities, to broaden the experience as we navigate this pandemic.

As Opening Retreat came to a close, the sense of community was found once again. Alumni from around the community came to support the incoming class and to reiterate the importance of the program. With the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce remaining committed to supporting our businesses and organizations during this challenging time, the Leadership Lycoming program poses the best opportunity for teaching the incoming class how to lead through adversity.

To learn more about Leadership Lycoming, including sponsorship opportunities, inquire about support for your non-profit, or how you and your business can be involved, visit LeadershipLycoming.org.