Berwick, Pa. — Rep. Robert Leadbeter, a Republican from the 109th District, hosted his district office grand opening in Berwick on Friday.

“My staff and I are pleased to have had this event,” said Leadbeter. “We look forward to serving you as we work to support conservative values and fight for important issues in the district such as agriculture, combatting inflation, creating economic growth and family sustaining jobs and more. Never hesitate to stop by the district office for state-related matters or even to just say hello.”

 Some of the services provided at Leadbeter’s district office include assistance with state tax forms, veterans’ assistance, PennDOT form assistance, voter registration, property tax and rent rebate applications, and more.

Leadbeter’s district office is located at 134 W. Front Street, Suite 102, Berwick. The office’s phone number is 570-759-8734. He also has a district office in Bloomsburg at 1000 Market St., Suite 39, Market Street Plaza, Bloomsburg. The Bloomsburg office’s phone number is 570 387-0246.

To contact Leadbeter online, visit his website at RepLeadbeter.com.

