Bloomsburg, Pa. -- Lives Changed By Christ (LCBC) will be going through a series of transformations each weekend in September during its "At the Movies" series, allowing churchgoers to step into the world of Indiana Jones. The church will be equipped with life-sized set builds from the films and interactive scenes from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade.

Attendees are invited to a church service where clips from popular films will be shown along with a message. The services are held Sundays at 9 and 10:45 a.m. and Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m.

“At The Movies is a family-friendly experience for the whole community, with content both for adults and amazing environments for kids through eighth grade,” says LCBC Columbia-Montour Worship Leader Tim Karnes. “Our Monday evening services are also a great option for those who can’t make it on a Sunday morning.”

LCBC locations throughout Pennsylvania will take part in At The Movies, a series throughout the month of September. The series features atriums built out like movie scenes, clips from popular films, and an accompanying message that ties the movie to a real life lesson. Times and locations for every LCBC location can be found at LCBCAtTheMovies.com.