Tioga County, Pa. – Have unused or expired medications sitting in the medicine cabinet? Safely dispose of them at home with a free Deterra Drug Deactivation kit from the Laurel Health Centers.

Laurel Health offers these free deactivation kits at all six Laurel Health Center sites, thanks to a special grant by the AmerisourceBergen Foundation. To arrange pickup, simply call your local Laurel Health Center or request a Deterra kit at your next appointment.

Keeping unneeded prescriptions or simply tossing them out can accidentally contribute to illicit drug abuse, but it's just as important to dispose of drugs safely and appropriately. Simply flushing them down a toilet or throwing them away can cause serious, dangerous environmental pollution.

The Deterra kit is an easy at-home solution to get rid of expired or leftover drugs. It uses activated carbon to neutralize pills, capsules, patches, creams, and liquid drugs, rendering them ineffective then safely sealing them away in a disposable pouch to prevent environmental pollution and illicit use.

Conveniently and safely dispose of drugs in three easy steps:

1) Place the unwanted medication in the provided pouch then fill it halfway with warm water.

2) Wait 30 seconds then seal and gently shake the pouch.

3) Dispose of the sealed pouch in the trash.

“Like many areas across the U.S., prescription drug abuse is an increasing problem in Tioga County,” explains Colleen Kriner, Risk Manager for the Laurel Health Centers. “Unused prescriptions found in medicine cabinets or the trash can end up back on the street, and flushing drugs pollutes the environment.

To help our community properly dispose of old medications, Laurel health has introduced free Deterra pouches. These kits neutralize and seal away the drugs to be safely thrown away in the trash."

In addition to Laurel Health's drug deactivation kits, Tioga County residents can drop off old or unneeded medication year-round at a designated takeback location, often the local police department.

The Laurel Health Centers are currently distributing Deterra Drug Deactivation kits for pick-up by appointment due to strict COVID-19 prevention protocols. Anyone is welcome to request a Deterra kit from any Laurel Health Center by calling to arrange a pick-up date / time. Patients may also request one during an appointment at their Laurel Health Center.

For more information or to find the center closest to you, call 1-833-LAURELHC (1-833-528-7354) or visit laurelhc.org.