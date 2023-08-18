Wellsboro, Pa. — Laurel Health is expanding its walk-in care program, now offering the option at the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center at 7 Water St. in Wellsboro.

The program, designed to better address acute medical needs that fall between routine primary care and emergency care, first launched at the Mansfield Laurel Health Center earlier this year.

Patients can now walk into the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center and request to be seen by the walk-in care provider on shift from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This walk-in service provides dedicated same-day access for patients with acute but non-emergency healthcare needs like sprains, rashes, earaches, strep throat, sinus infections, tick bites, and UTIs.

Walk-in patients will see a provider whose schedule is solely dedicated to walk-in hours that day to assure they are seen in a timely manner without impacting appointment times for scheduled patients. If the patient’s need is confirmed to be appropriate for walk-in care (i.e., not an emergency or routine follow-up), they will then wait to be seen until a walk-in care provider is available. Patients will wait in the waiting room or in their car based on their condition, the clinic’s available space, and current safety protocols. Conditions seen by Laurel Health’s walk-in service include: Sinus Infections

Minor Cuts and Burns

Sprains and Strains

COVID-19 Symptoms

Strep Throat / Cough

Cold and Flu Symptoms

Earaches

Pink Eye

Rashes

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

Allergies

Acute Onset Diarrhea

Tick / Insect Bites

Nosebleeds

Breathing Treatments for Asthma and COPD Exacerbations

Walk-in care is intended for addressing time-sensitive but non-emergency care needs. It does not treat life-threatening emergencies like heart attacks, strokes, seizures, severe wounds / burns, or traumatic injuries that require triage, emergency, or inpatient care. Anyone experiencing a health emergency should continue to call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Wellness visits like physicals and well child checks as well as routine follow-ups for chronic conditions will continue to be scheduled primary care appointments. With the addition of walk-in care, the Wellsboro Laurel Health Center’s hours of operation by service are as follows: Primary care and family medicine services are provided Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

are provided Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Chiropractic services are provided Mondays from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

are provided Mondays from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m., Tuesdays from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m., and Wednesdays from 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Walk-in care is provided Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. For more information about Laurel Health’s Wellsboro walk-in care service, call 570-724-1010 and visit Laurel Health online at laurelhc.org or facebook.com/laurelhc.

