Wellsboro, Pa. — Among the many events of the 2023 Laurel Festival, there will be a series of five free concerts covering a range of different musical styles from jazz to choral pieces, blues, and rock n' roll.

"Olds Sleeper," also known as Heath Hardin of York, Pa., opens the series at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 12 playing guitar, banjo, ukulele, and resonator slide guitar while singing a selection of his originals and folk, classic country, Delta blues, and Americana songs by John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and Guy Clark.

Hardin has released more than 20 albums of his original music. He performs about 50 concerts a year in Southcentral Pennsylvania venues, plus the Susquehanna Folk Festival, the Kable House Concert series, and WITF Harrisburg.

Hardin will perform at the Deane Center's Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Molly's Boys Jugband will sing and play blues, folk, rock, and original tunes outdoors on The Green at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13. Captivating audiences with their rhythmical, bluesy style and ear tickling sounds are: John Sweeney of Bloomsburg on lead guitar and harmonica, Gerry Cavaliere of Danville on guitar, and Dave Driskell of Wellsboro on clarinet, saxophone, musical saw, jug, and washboard.

The Wellsboro Town Band’s 20-member jazz ensemble with horn and rhythm sections will perform outdoors on The Green at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Bring lawn chairs, a blanket, and a picnic supper and enjoy! In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the auditorium of the Wellsboro School District Administration Building, 227 Nichols Street.

The Wellsboro Men’s and Women’s Choruses will lift their voices in song at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 in the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main Street in Wellsboro. Among the selections the women will sing are “Dream,” “Joyful, Joyful,” and “I Will Survive.” The men will sing “Yellow Bird,” “You Light Up My Life,” “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” and others. The two choruses will join in singing “Rhythm of Life” and “God Bless the USA.”

Yetsu, a five-member band, will open the Queens Preview at 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage. The 2022 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen Regan Regina and this year’s 29 Laurel Queen candidates will be introduced at 5 p.m.

Yetsu will close the event with a performance of their rock to roots, blues to country, pop to indie original music from their first album “Forever Endeavor” and selections from their second album, “Dead End,” to be released early in 2024. All five collaborated on writing and arranging the music.

From song to song, they share the roles of lead and harmony vocalists, capitalizing on their powerhouse sound. Yetsu members are: Joe Callahan of Wellsboro on guitar; Sean Monroe of Horseheads, N.Y. on bass guitar; Mike Watkins of Addison, N.Y. on piano, organ, accordion, mandolin, and fiddle; Mike Nickerson on drums; and Joe Narde on percussion. Both Nickerson and Narde are from Corning, N.Y. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.

Though the concerts are free, donations are always appreciated.

For more information about Laurel Festival activities, visit the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 Main Street in Wellsboro, call (570) 724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com, or visit wellsboropa.com.

