Wellsboro, Pa. — Miss Warrior Run, representing Warrior Run High School, Emma Podobinski was crowned the 2023 Laurel Queen from among a field of 26 candidates from schools around the region Sat., June 17. She will receive a $2,000 college scholarship.

First runner up was Miss Montoursville, Melody Rzeszotarski, representing Montoursville Area High School. She will receive a $2,000 scholarship; and second runner-up was Katherine West of Towanda High School. She will receive a $1,000 scholarship. Miss Towanda was also voted Miss Congeniality by her peers.

Making the top ten were Miss Troy, Gabrielle Lathrop; Miss Blue Ridge, Libby Zick; Miss Muncy, Alyssa Weigle; Miss Bucktail, Haley Burrows; Miss Coudersport, Mady Goodrich; Miss Millville, Kellsey Eyer and Miss North Penn-Liberty, Jaclyn Nelson.

The finalists then chose a question to answer at random concerning education, world culture, technology and the environment.

Podobinski’s question was, “What are you passionate about and how can you use that passion to make a difference in the world?”

Her response was to explain that with her anxiety, she uses music and songwriting to help others through their own issues. She also sings on her church’s worship team and believes her music “helps people connect spiritually and with other people.”

“I have never competed in any kind of event like this,” she said of her first time visiting Wellsboro’s annual Laurel Festival.

Cheering her on the audience were her parents and little brother, who gave her a big hug following the coronation, photos, and interviews with media representatives.

Podobinski said her parents and family, and especially her mother, have always been her biggest supporters and have been at every event she ever participated in to cheer her on.

Being there to represent her school and participating in the competition was “an amazing introduction to the Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival,” she said.

The best experience she had, other than being crowned the 2023 Laurel Queen, was to meet all the other candidates and make friends, Podobinski said.

“We are all so close now, we even created a group chat and I know we will continue to stay close through that,” she said.

Judges for the event, coordinated by volunteers from the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, were Renata Stiehl news anchor from WENT-TV, Elmira, N.Y.; Jake Michaels, radio personality from 93.3 WBZD-FM, Williamsport; and Marti Shabloski, Tioga County Emergency Services, Wellsboro.

