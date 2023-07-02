Harrisburg, Pa. — The 2023 Spring Gobbler Photo Contest finalists are in!

Thank you to everyone who shared their special memories and photos for this contest with the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Now it’s your turn to vote. Like your favorite photo, (just one please), in the 2023 Spring Gobbler Photo Contest album by today at 4 p.m.

The Game Commission began accepting entries on April 21, with a June 16 deadline. The picture had to be taken during the 2023 spring gobbler season, according to the rules, but they didn't have to include a harvest — they could include the experience, fellow hunters, landscape and nature, or any elements related to the hunt.

The winner will receive a custom Pennsylvania-made turkey call and an assortment of Game Commission merchandise.

The contest winner will be announced Wed., July 5 on the Game Commission’s Facebook page.

