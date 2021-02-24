Williamsport, Pa. – 501c3 Nonprofit organizations serving residents of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union Counties are required to preregister for Raise the Region 2021 by Friday, February 26 in order to participate. The event is held each year by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) to help with fundraising efforts.

For a complete set of rules and registration, visit the Raise the Region website.

FCFP, in partnership with Alexander Family Dealerships, will launch the 30-hour fundraising event beginning Wednesday, March 10 at 6 p.m. and lasts until Thursday, March 11 at 11:59 p.m.

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has generously donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch every donation made to preregistered nonprofits. Additional monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Larson Design Group, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, UPMC, Weis Markets, and AutoTrader will be awarded to participating nonprofits throughout the entire event. This program is designed to help kick off the 2021 fundraising efforts of local nonprofits through the generosity of corporate sponsors and the community at large.

In 2020, Northcentral Pennsylvania showed its true spirit of philanthropy by donating $1,426,572 to over 280 nonprofits. Raise the Region had thousands of donors make 9,423 gifts. Since starting in 2013, Raise the Region has collectively received over $10.2 million in donations for the benefit of local nonprofit organizations.

During Raise the Region, the public is encouraged to visit www.RaiseTheRegion.org and select participating nonprofits to support. Gifts will be stretched by matching contributions from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Donations can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. All gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofit's mission possible.

For more information on the programs and services offered by the Community Foundation, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Community Foundation office at (570) 321-1500.