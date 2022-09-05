Mansfield, Pa. — The Labor Day concert planned for today's Street Fest has been moved indoors, organizers say.
Although all the other festivities for the day have been canceled, The Gabe Stillman Band is still set to play. The concert, which had been set to take place on N. Main Street, has been moved indoors to Straughn Auditorium at Mansfield University.
The concert is scheduled from 2-4 p.m.
