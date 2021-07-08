Williamsport, Pa. -- Tuesday, July 6, the Community Theatre League was proud to present a check for $1200 to K's For Cancer.

CTL raised the funds through sales of calendars from their spring production of Calendar Girls. The calendars featured the cast of CTL's own Calendar Girls, with CTL's 2021-2022 season conveniently printed inside.

"I am continually proud and amazed by the generosity of not only CTL's dedicated volunteers and actors, but also our audiences!," said Seth Sponhouse, executive director of the Community Theatre League.

"K's for Cancer is an amazing local organization and CTL is proud to be helping them with their mission! Marie Fox, who had this idea when we first approached her to direct this show really has really once again shown how CTL impacts Lycoming County residents far beyond our patrons and actors," Sponhouse said.

According to the K's For Cancer Facebook page, "K’s For Cancer is honored to have been selected as a beneficiary of the continuing community support of the Community Theatre League." The public charity was founded in 2013 in honor of Justin Flannery Hilton and raises money to provide direct and immediate support to cancer patients and their families in Lycoming County.