Montoursville, Pa. — Konkle Library's "Book Sale Fridays" will continue for the months of June and July.

The sales will be held every Friday from 12-6 p.m. at the Montoursville W.B. Konkle Library on Broad Street. The first sale opened June 9, and will continue each Friday through July 28.

The library's volunteer network, the Friends of the Konkle Library, have collected thousands of books — available to buy by the book or by the bag. Genres include: Children’s, Adult Fiction, Non-Fiction, Romance, Mystery, Large Print Books, Videos and Jigsaw Puzzles.

The weekly sales help to raise funds for the library and its programming, including children's summer reading programs.

During the sales, the library will also accept donations, including: new and used books, DVDs and Jigsaw Puzzles.