Elysburg, Pa. — Twelve lucky winners will get a behind-the-scenes tour of Knoebels Amusement Resort's Haunted Mansion this spring.

The raffle is part of a fundraiser with Dark Attraction and Funhouse Enthusiasts to benefit Give Kids The World. The non-profit organization runs an 89-acre resort and children's amusement park in Florida that offers vacations to critically-ill children and their families.

Winners will take a walk-through tour with Knoebel family member and Haunted Mansion caretakers on Sunday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m. to learn the history behind the 50-year-old attraction and the stories behind all those scares.

The cost is $5 for one raffle ticket or $10 for three. The deadline for ticket sales is April 15. The winners will be announced the week of April 16 and they must be able to attend the Knoebels Haunted Mansion tour on the specified date, as substitutions are not available. For more information or to buy tickets, visit here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section Mayor: Significant updates for Williamsport parks through 2023, Memorial Park to open on time