Elysburg, Pa. — Armed Forces Day at Knoebels Amusement Resort is not only for military veterans and current members, but for community members who want to learn more about serving.

Past and present United States Military members are eligible for a free ride pass on Saturday, May 21, a discount that Knoebels has ran since 2016.

Park guests will get the chance to speak with reps from military branches to learn about career and service opportunities.

With support from the Northumberland County’s Veterans Affairs department, this year’s event has grown to include more organizations that support veterans and guest speaker Brigadier General Maureen Weigl.

“Though Armed Forces Day honors current military members, since Knoebels isn’t open on Veterans Day, we utilize this day to also honor our Veterans,” said Stacy Yutko, Public Relations Director of Knoebels. “We are sincerely grateful for Northumberland County Veterans Affairs department’s help in expanding the event to include resources for veterans.”

Armed Forces Day was established in 1949 by President Harry S. Truman, according to county Veterans Affairs officials. In 1999, the month of May was designated as Military Appreciation Month to ensure more recognition and give the public a chance to show their appreciation.

Several agencies and programs will be present near Pavilion L (near Impulse roller coaster) from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. to provide information and assistance, including: Northumberland County Veterans Affairs, Williamsport and Scranton Veteran Centers, K9 Hero Haven, Pyramid Healthcare, Penn State Master Gardeners, Central Susquehanna Opportunities, PNG Soldier & Family Readiness Specialists, Rescue Pets Serving Vets, Information for Career Link and Rabbit Transit, and Department of Military & Veterans Affairs, Fort Indiantown Gap.

There will be a 1 p.m. program at the Hawaiian Bandshell with guest speaker Brigadier General Maureen Weigl, Deputy Adjutant General for Pennsylvania’s Veterans Affairs Department.

General Weigl was appointed as Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs on April 12, 2021. In this position, she supervises the administration of the state’s veterans’ program, reintegration and outreach, veteran initiatives for nearly 800,000 veterans and their dependents, and oversees the operation of the commonwealth’s six veterans’ homes.

Patriotic music will be performed by Last Resort Quartet prior to and following the General’s speech.

To redeem the free ride pass on May 21, guests must visit Knoebels’ Ride Pass Building and present a valid Driver's License with Veterans Designation or a valid Driver's License and a Military ID (Active Military ID Card, Official Military Retirement Card, Official Military Separation Papers - DD214).

Another discount is available at Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course: U.S. Military members can play 18 holes of golf at a special rate of $30.

Knoebels also organizes a military appreciation program. Find more information on that program here.

