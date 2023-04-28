Elysburg, Pa. — Fun, food, and fantasy returns this weekend as Knoebels Amusement Resort opens for its 97th season.

The park will be open from noon until 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Ride All Day passes are available both days. On May 18, Knoebels will be open from Thursday through Sunday ahead of its full opening on Thursday, May 25.

+3 Knoebels shares progress on new ride Elysburg, Pa. — Crews at Knoebels Amusement Resort have been spending the off-season assembl…

This season, the park will debut it's newest ride, the 1960s-era Bayern Kurve, a 16-car, 32-passenger ride located near the Merry Mixer, Skloosh, and Pioneer Train, park officials said. The Bayern Kurve takes the place of the 1001 Nacht, according to park officials.

Also this year, the park's Haunted Mansion celebrates its 50th season with a series of limited-edition souvenirs, including a mug and a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt.

As in previous years, Knoebels was honored with several Golden Tickets awards from Amusement Today, an award-winning magazine of the amusement industry. For the 19th time in the past 20 years, Knoebels has earned the "Best Food" recognition.

Award winners are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today. The poll solicits votes from experienced amusement park voters around the world to rate the "bests" in 22 categories.

Knoebels also claimed a top spot for their Phoenix coaster, earning the "Best Wooden Roller Coaster" award. Like the food, the ride has a history of success, earning top 10 rankings for the last 24 years.

Earlier this year, Knoebels was also named one of the top amusement parks in the country for 2023 by U.S. News and nominated for Best Theme Park, Best Theme Park Restaurant, and Best Roller Coaster for the Phoenix by USA Today. Winners will be announced May 5.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox. More from this section NEPADOC: Short film asks 'what does this region mean to you?'