Wellsboro, Pa. — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is pleased to announce an opening reception for a new Atrium Gallery exhibit for May.

“Kilnformed Colors of Nature” will be an exhibit of fused glass pieces by Kathleen Schnell of Wellsboro. It will be on display in the Main Gallery from May 6-28. The opening reception will be held on Sat., May 6 from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the reception, which is free and open to the public.

Guests will have a chance to speak with both Schnell and the Main Gallery artists about their inspirations and techniques. They will give an artist’s talk at 3 p.m.

Schnell is mainly self-taught. She created stained glass for twenty years and in transitioning to fused glass she took classes at Cape Coral Art Studio in Florida. She now has 40-plus years of working with glass and hand crafts many of the elements that she uses in her pieces at her home studio. Just outside of Wellsboro in the Pennsylvania countryside, Schnell creates art and offers classes in a rustic cottage that she calls “Cottage Glassworks.”

Schnell is known for two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces that often incorporate vitrigraph in the fused glass. Forms and colors in nature are her inspiration. Her works range from abstract to realistic. Kilnformed glass can be artwork (for display) or functional pieces (bowls, plates, etc.). It can have multiple layers, it can have gaps without glass, it can “go outside the edges,” it can be dimensional, and there are numerous ways to create a desired effect. Schnell is a juried artist with several organizations in the area, and has shown her glasswork in numerous locations. She won an Award of Excellence at “Art in The Wilds Fine Art Show” in Kane, PA.

The Gmeiner is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays and is located at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro behind the Green Free Library. Admission to the gallery is free. For further information contact Carrie at570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.

