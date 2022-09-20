Williamsport, Pa. — New additions to the James V. Brown Library are expanding its collection of books on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging.

The library was the recipient of 30 brand new books from the Junior League of Williamsport.

The books were presented to the Library as part of the local league’s efforts to provide resources for diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging – known as DEIB – to families in the community. The league’s vision is to be a regional resource and advocate committed to improving the quality of life for children and their families.

The books were collected from league members during the past year and donated to the library.

The books include the titles “Almost American Girl” by Robin Ha; “The Light of Days” by Judy Batalion; “Maizy Chen’s Last Chance” by Lisa Yee; “Amina’s Song” by Hena Khan; “Just Right Jillian” by Nicole D. Collier; “Matzah Craze” by Jamie Kiffel-Alcheh; “Air” by Monica Roe; “The Big Umbrella” by Amy June Bates; and “Hannah and the Ramadan Gift” by Qasim Rashid.

According to the Association of Junior League International, of which the local league is a member, the Junior League founder Mary Harriman “believed that we all bear the responsibility to learn about the world around us in order to be more effective in our desire to improve it. That we should really try to understand the ‘why’ behind something, not just superficially give it lip service.”

Founded in 1929 by 12 women, The Junior League of Williamsport is a group of women who have a commitment to community service, are interested making new friends, and most importantly, an interest in developing her potential for voluntary community participation. The league has committed over 90 years of service to Lycoming County, and provided manpower, management and/or money to hundreds of organizations.

The Brown Library is part of a national “Libraries Transform” effort to increase awareness of the changing role of libraries and the ways in which libraries are transforming to meet the information needs of their users.

