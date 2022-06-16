Williamsport, Pa. — For the second time in as many years, a daylong Juneteenth celebration will be held in Brandon Park this Saturday, June 18.

This year’s celebration is themed around “living free and healthy.”

Lycoming Tri-County NAACP spokesperson Sam Pearson explained the theme selection. “Health and the legacy adverse impacts of policy, prejudice, and pressure on Black Americans have been highlighted during the pandemic,” Pearson said.

“The links are long and intricate between the country's history and the lived realities of African Americans today, but they are real. We choose to focus on emerging from the pandemic with awareness and intention to improve population health and understand all the dimensions of health, whether physical, mental, emotional, social, or financial.”

The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. with a Freedom Walk starting at the Freedom Road Cemetery, then walking toward St. Luke Lutheran Church, and continuing onto Market Street to Brandon Park.

If the walk is too early for some, don’t fret. Events are planned throughout the day at Brandon Park, as well as tables for community organizations, vendors, and food.

Starting at 12:00 p.m., the stage potion of the celebrations will kick off with opening remarks from Lycoming County Commissioner Rick Mirabito and Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter.

There will also be a participatory element to the stage portion with members of the crowd being able to join performers onstage for an Interactive fitness demo from TROTFITNESS, a Black owned community gym from Lewisburg, and a Pan-African drum circle by the Umoja Dance Troupe, a group made up of current and past Lycoming College students.

Umoja will also be performing a Pan-African dance during the day.

Sharee Clark, co-founder of Freedom Fighters of Wilkes Barre and founder of the True Love Movement, will also be speaking. She will be giving a talk on community activation and engagement.

Clark and the Freedom Fighters of Wilkes Barre have a history of community organizing and giving back.

The event will be MC'd by Lycoming Tri-County NAACP president Lisa Williams, who will also be hosting a spoken word session.

The day will also include line dancing, which returns from last year, and guided meditation. There are unannounced musical performances as well.

More information regarding the schedule can be found on the Lycoming Tri-County NAACP website. The event is free to attend and open to all.

Juneteenth is a national holiday held every year on June 19 that commemorates the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It became an official holiday on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

